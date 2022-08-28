1344135342

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

August is about to come to a close, which means that the summer is almost over in the Northern Hemisphere. (Have fun in the sun, Australia!) If that's not enough to bum you out, then this might: September, which begins on Thursday, is historically the worst month of the year for the stock market.

The Dow and S&P 500 fell sharply in September last year and in 2020, even though the broader market rallied in both years. That doesn't mean stocks are doomed to finish this September in the red, of course. Stocks rallied in each of the three Septembers prior to the pandemic.

