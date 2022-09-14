California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts

California Attorney General Rob Bonta talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., June 28. California's attorney general sued Amazon, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP

California's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process.

The complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court takes aim at contractual language Amazon uses with third-party sellers that commits them to "price parity."

