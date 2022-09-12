1370781892

The chain is planning to remodel hundreds of restaurants.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/File

The past few years have been tough for Burger King.

Missteps during the pandemic caused the chain to lag behind competitors. Over the past few quarters, Burger King has been playing catch up, and now the company is hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will help spark growth and propel it ahead of its peers.

