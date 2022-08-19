Bugatti hopes its last gas-only car will also be the world's fastest convertible

 Bugatti-Rimac

Bugatti has unveiled what the French automaker hopes will be the world's fastest convertible. The 1,600-horsepower, $5 million W16 Mistral is, essentially, an open-topped version of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, though there are major design differences.

It is also Bugatti's last gasoline-only car. Future models will be hybrid.

