Brutal winter storm creates continuing chaos for flights, holiday packages

A pair of travelers sleep while others line up to pass through a security checkpoint in Denver International Airport on Friday.

 David Zalubowski/AP

Flight delays continued Saturday, interrupting travel during the busy holiday season as parts of the country were battered by a deadly winter storm.

As of Saturday morning, there were upwards of 2,000 cancellations of flights into, leaving and within the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 4,300 flights were delayed.

