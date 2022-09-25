The British pound fell to a new record all-time low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
The slide came as trading opened in Asia and Australia on Monday, extending a 2.6% dive from Friday — and spurring predictions the pound could plunge to parity with the US dollar in the coming months.
The unprecedented currency slump follows British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng's announcement on Friday the United Kingdom would impose the biggest tax cuts in 50 years at the same time as boosting spending.
"We have to unleash the power of the private sector," Kwarteng said.
The new tax-slashing fiscal measures, which include scrapping plans for rising corporation tax and slashing the cap on bankers' bonuses, have been criticized as "trickle-down economics" by the opposition Labour party and even lambasted by members of the Chancellor's own Conservative party.
Former Tory chancellor Lord Ken Clarke criticized the tax cuts on Sunday, saying it could lead to the collapse of the pound.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"I'm afraid that's the kind of thing that's usually tried in Latin American countries without success," Clarke said in an interview with BBC radio.
The pound has been hammered by a string of weak economic data, but also the steep ascent of the US dollar, a safe haven investment that sees inflows in times of uncertainty.
But the economic outlook in the UK means the pound is suffering more than most, in the face of a disastrous energy crunch and the highest inflation among G7 nations.
The previous record low for the British pound against the US dollar was 37 years ago on February 25, 1985, when 1 pound was worth $1.054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.