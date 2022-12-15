Nurses across much of the UK launched a historic strike on Thursday, as they prepare to walk out of hospitals and onto picket lines after several years of falling pay and declining standards left the country's nationalized health care system in a state of crisis.

As many as 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) -- the UK's biggest nursing union -- are expected to take industrial action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, in the latest and most unprecedented of a wave of strikes that has swept Britain this winter.

CNN's Anna Cooban contributed reporting

Tags