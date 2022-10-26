Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — has lost partnerships with fashion brands including Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas following his antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Now, questions remain about the business that helped propel Ye onto the fashion scene in the first place: Music.

Since 2004's "The College Dropout" — his critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut album — Ye has been one of the most popular and notable artists in the world. He has had countless hits and 10 number-one albums, according to Billboard.