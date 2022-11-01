BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits.

The UK-based energy company posted underlying profit of $8.15 billion in the third quarter, compared with $3.3 billion for the same period a year ago. BP's earnings were boosted by "exceptional" results in its gas trading business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.