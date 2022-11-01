BP announces $2.5 billion share buyback after profit soars

BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year. Pictured is a BP gas station on September 15, in Farmingdale, New York.

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits.

The UK-based energy company posted underlying profit of $8.15 billion in the July to September period, compared with $3.3 billion a year ago. Earnings were boosted by "exceptional" results in gas trading, BP said in a statement on Tuesday.

