Booking.com aims to lay off 25% of its workforce

Booking Holdings plans to lay off 25% of its global workforce as a result of the downturn in travel demand caused by Covid-19.
The proposed layoffs at its Booking.com unit, which amounts to roughly 4,000 employees, will begin in September after it finishes consulting with "works councils, employee representatives and other relevant organizations," the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The Covid-19 crisis has devastated the travel industry, and we continue to feel the impact as travel volumes remain significantly reduced," a Booking spokesperson said in a statement. "While we have done much to save as many jobs as possible, we believe we must restructure our organization to match our expectation of the future of travel."
The conglomerate owns a number of websites that have been hit by the drop-off in travel, including Booking.com, Kayak, Priceline and OpenTable.
With fewer people traveling, Booking is the latest company to cut jobs. Airbnb and TripAdvisor both slashed their staffs by 25% in the spring, and Expedia CEO Peter Kern recently said the "second quarter of 2020 represented likely the worst quarter the travel industry has seen in modern history."
Booking Holdings releases its second quarter earnings Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.