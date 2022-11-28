Bob Iger says Disney hiring freeze will stay in place as he returns as CEO

Bob Iger, here in Beverly Hills, California on October 9, 2018, held a town hall with employees at the company's Burbank, California headquarters on Monday.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bob Iger told Disney employees on Monday that the hiring freeze would remain in place at the company as he returns to his role as CEO.

Iger — who stunned the media world when he said last week he would once again become Disney's top executive — informed employees during a town hall meeting at the company's Burbank, California headquarters Monday. It was Iger's first day back on the Walt Disney Studio lot.