Bob Iger named Disney CEO in shocking development

Robert Iger, here in Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2021, is named Disney CEO.

 Rich Fury/Getty Images

In a move that shocked Hollywood, Bob Iger, one of the most notable CEOs in the history of the Walt Disney company, is returning to run the media empire.

Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, is stepping down immediately.