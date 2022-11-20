Bob Iger named Disney CEO again, replacing Bob Chapek, in a shock to Hollywood

Robert Iger, here in Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2021, is named Disney CEO.

 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bob Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, is returning to once again run the media empire. It's a shocking development at Hollywood's biggest company.

Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, is stepping down immediately.