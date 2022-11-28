Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO

Bob Iger, here in Beverly Hills, California on October 9, 2018, held a town hall with employees at the company's Burbank, California headquarters on Monday.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week.

Iger discussed multiple issues facing the company including Disney's current hiring freeze and what he plans to focus on when it comes to the Disney+ streaming platform. He also highlighted his No. 1 priority as he takes back the reins: creativity.