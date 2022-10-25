Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination

Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue rubber in the product.