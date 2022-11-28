Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

BlockFi announced earlier this month that it had halted withdrawals, citing "significant exposure" to Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange, as well as its sister hedge fund Alameda. FTX, Alameda and dozens of affiliates filed for bankruptcy on November 11.