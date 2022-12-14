"World of Warcraft" fans in China will have to back up their playing history as the distributor of the hit game winds down its agreement with Blizzard Entertainment.

In a letter to users on Tuesday, John Hight, general manager of Blizzard's Warcraft franchise, said the team was "working hard to develop a function that will allow you to save your game characters, props, and progress." The company is trying to reassure players that they won't lose how far they have gone in the game.