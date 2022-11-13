"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had the major challenge of following "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever, and had to do so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

Despite all of the challenges, "Wakanda Forever" notched a sizable box office opening this weekend. The Marvel movie opened to an estimated $180 million in North America, according to the film's studio, Disney.