'Black Adam' wins a star-powered box office weekend

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in New Line Cinema's action adventure "BLACK ADAM," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Black Adam took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $67 million. That is the largest domestic opening ever for Johnson in a leading role.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Who says movie stars no longer matter in Hollywood?

Theaters and box offices got a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to superhero flick "Black Adam" and romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" — two films led by big stars.