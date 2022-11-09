Bitcoin tumbles as investors panic over FTX failure

The fallout in cryptocurrencies deepened on November 9 as investors were shaken by the failure of one of the sector's most hyped companies.

 Adobe Stock

Bitcoin tumbled 12% Wednesday, briefly dipping to a two-year low below $17,000. The digital asset has fallen some 75% from its all-time high near $69,000 a year ago. Ether, the second most popular crypto, tumbled 20% to $1,178 — also off 75% from its record high.