Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrencies continue their downward slide

Cryptocurrencies have had a dismal start to the year, and continue to plunge as major economies around the world look to curb their growing popularity.
Bitcoin has fallen over 7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $39,097 as of 3:00 am ET, according to CoinDesk. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has plummeted over 15% since the beginning of the year. In November it was trading at a record high of $68,990.
Its peers have fared worse recently. Ethereum, which is the world's second most valuable cryptocurency, fell almost 8% in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at around $2,895, according to CoinDesk. It is down almost 20% since the start of January.
Investors have been getting jittery about digital currencies and other riskier assets ever since the US Federal Reserve signaled it may unwind economic stimulus more aggressively than expected.
Governments are cracking down as well. On Thursday, Reuters reported that Russia's central bank has proposed a ban on crypto use and mining. Russia is one of the biggest crypto-mining nations in the world, but its central bank said that digital currencies can pose a threat to the country's financial stability.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Other countries are also flirting with a ban on crypto. In November, India said it was preparing to introduce a bill that would regulate digital currencies, although much is still unknown about that proposal. Earlier this week, India's prime minister Narendra Modi said that global cooperation is needed to tackle problems posed by crytocurrencies.
However, not everyone is pessimistic. Goldman Sachs said that the price of bitcoin could reach more than $100,000 within the next five years. In a report published earlier this month, the bank's analysts said they saw strong gains ahead because bitcoin would increasingly steal market share from gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.