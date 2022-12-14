Investors withdrew as much as $3 billion from Binance on Tuesday, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange confronted investor jitters amid a deluge of negative headlines about the industry.

Andrew Thurman, content lead for Nansen, told CNN that at its peak, Binance saw "as high as $3 billion in net outflows" over a 24-hour basis. A report about an ongoing investigation by the US Justice Department into the exchange was a factor in investors' nervousness, he said.

