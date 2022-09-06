Billionaire Herb Kohler, heir to faucet fortune, dies at 83

Herb Kohler, Jr., the former head of his family's namesake global plumbing empire, seen here on July 8, 2012 in Kohler, Wisconsin, has died at the age of 83.

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Herb Kohler, Jr., the former head of his family's namesake global plumbing empire, died Saturday at the age of 83. He was the third generation Kohler to helm the Wisconsin company, serving as CEO for 43 years and later as its executive chairman.

The emphasis of the Kohler brand during his tenure was design. Kohler accelerated the company's strategy of bringing the cyclical design fads, wide color choices and luxury add-ons of the auto industry to what had been a humdrum household fixtures market.

