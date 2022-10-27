Tech stocks are taking a beating this week as they prove less resilient to the economic downturn than investors had hoped they would be.

What's Happening: Dreary earnings results from Google parent company Alphabet and Microsoft weighed down markets on Wednesday, showing how this year's $5.5 trillion selloff has not yet bottomed out. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day down 2%. Then, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms reported weaker-than-expected results after market close, sending its shares down 20% in premarket trading.

