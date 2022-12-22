The abrupt shift in China's Covid policy has left its people and health facilities ill-prepared to deal with a huge wave of infections, leading to widespread shortages of the most common drugs used to alleviate flu-like symptoms.

The local versions of Tylenol and Advil are nearly impossible to get at drugstores across the country, fueling anger and worry about the unavailability of basic medical supplies. Collective anxiety shot up after multiple state media publications started blaring the phrase: "Everyone is responsible for their own health first" in recent weeks.

