Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop

The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of US President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.

If Biden got too much blame for when the price of gasoline shot up to a record $5.02 for a gallon of regular by mid-June, he is now hoping he gets credit for the steady drop in gas prices to below $4. There have been 71 straight days of declining prices to $3.88 a gallon as of Wednesday according to AAA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.