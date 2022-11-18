President Joe Biden will sit down Friday with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN.

Biden will sit down in person and virtually with the top executives at Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier as well as the presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers in a meeting designed to call attention to recent economic progress and seek out ideas to bring inflation down further, the official said.