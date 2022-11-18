Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

President Joe Biden, here in Bali, Indonesia on November 15, will sit down Friday with business and labor leaders to highlight inflation progress.

 Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN.

Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier as well as the presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers.