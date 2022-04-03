In a forthcoming book, a pair of New York Times reporters and CNN political analysts report that President Joe Biden "assessed" Fox News "as one of the most destructive forces in the United States."
The reporters, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, say that Biden was even more critical of Fox Corp patriarch Rupert Murdoch.
According to the book, Biden told an unnamed associate in mid-2021 that Murdoch was "the most dangerous man in the world."
The description comes many chapters into "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," which comes out in May.
The book describes Fox as a "torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack."
Many Biden allies have denounced Fox for those reasons and have blamed Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, the company's CEO, for enabling hosts like Tucker Carlson.
But Biden has never spoken about either Murdoch in public, according to the Factba.se database of the president's speeches, interviews, tweets and other public statements. So the comment in "This Will Not Pass" may make waves.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the book's claim about Biden excoriating the elder Murdoch.
Biden sometimes tangles with Fox's White House correspondent Peter Doocy, and was caught on a hot mic in January calling Doocy "a stupid son of a bitch." Biden then called him to apologize.
Biden also occasionally makes asides about Fox's oppositional programming. Last October, at a CNN town hall, he said "I turn on Fox to find out how popular I am," winning laughs from the audience.
Martin and Burns' reporting points to a much bleaker judgment of Fox's boss behind closed doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.