Gabe Klein, who has led transportation departments in Washington, DC and Chicago, will head the Biden administration's $7.5 billion program to build out the country's electric vehicle charging network.

Klein will serve as executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, which was established by the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and coordinates between the US Departments of Energy and Transportation. The departments announced the news Tuesday morning.

