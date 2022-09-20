Beyond Meat suspended its chief operating officer after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of biting a man's nose during a fight following an Arkansas football game.

Police arrested the vegan food purveyor's COO Doug Ramsey on charges of "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery on Saturday night. Ramsey was released on an $11,000 bond the following day, according to court records.

