Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?

Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chairman of LVMH, has risen to the top of the global rich lists this month.

 Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.

Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Arnault had already ousted Musk from the top spot on Forbes' list of "Real Time Billionaires" last week.