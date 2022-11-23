Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is continuing to unwind its long position in BYD, China's largest home-grown EV maker and Tesla's major rival, after holding it for 14 years.

The legendary investor's conglomerate sold another 3.2 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD last week, cutting its stake to 15.99%, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed Tuesday. The sale was valued at about $80 million.