Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.

The move successfully caught the attention of The LAT. Its reporters soon discovered that additional audio recordings, which captured Los Angeles City Council members making racist and bigoted remarks at the Federation of Labor headquarters, had been posted to Reddit by an anonymous user 14 days prior.