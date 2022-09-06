Bed Bath & Beyond shares are down sharply after CFO jumps to his death

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were 15% lower in premarket trading following the death of one of its top executives. A Bed Bath & Beyond in New York is pictured here on August 25.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond opened 15% lower in early trading following the death of its one its top executives.

Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of the beleaguered retailer, jumped to his death from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan on Friday afternoon, a law enforcement source previously told CNN. The NYPD said in a statement Sunday that Arnal, 52, was found unconscious and unresponsive outside his luxury 57-story skyscraper in the neighborhood of Tribeca.

