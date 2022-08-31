Bed Bath & Beyond is making a last-ditch effort to save itself

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock tumbled in early trading after it announced layoffs, store closures and fresh financing plans as it tries to reverse its business' decline.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is in deep turmoil. The company is trying to rescue itself and stay out of bankruptcy by shrinking.

The chain said Wednesday that it will lay off approximately 20% of corporate employees, close around 150 stores and slash several of its in-house home goods' brands.

