One of the best ways to build wealth in the United States is to own your own business. But just 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, according to a report from the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity.

And that has played a big part in widening the racial wealth gap in the US. Black households, which made up nearly 16% of the US population, held just under 3% of overall wealth, the Federal Reserve's 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances found. White households, by contrast, held nearly 87% of the wealth but only represented 68% of the population.