Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could have more than 1 million creditors and has been in contact with "dozens" of regulators around the world, according to court documents, underlining the far-reaching impact from the stunning collapse of one of the industry's biggest players.

The new bankruptcy court filings also offer new details into the liquidity crisis that caused FTX to implode and called out the role of Sam Bankman-Fried, the exchange's 30-year-old founder and one of the faces of the crypto industry.