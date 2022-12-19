Bankman-Fried returns to prison as Bahamas hearing ends in confusion

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas December 13.

 Dante Carrer/Reuters

Extradition proceedings for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to be stalled as his Bahamian attorney and local prosecutors argued bitterly in court on Monday.

Prosecutors indicated there had been an agreement with Bankman-Fried's US attorneys to allow his extradition to the United States to face federal charges. But Bankman-Fried's Bahamian attorney, Jerone Roberts, said he himself had not been part of that agreement.

