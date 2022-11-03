Bank of England sets biggest rate hike in 33 years and warns of a long recession

The Bank of England raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Thursday.

 Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The Bank of England raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Thursday, the biggest hike in 33 years, as it tries to contain soaring inflation even as the UK economy slides towards a recession that could last two years.

The central bank made its eighth interest rate hike in less than a year, taking its benchmark rate to 3%, the highest it has been since November 2008.

