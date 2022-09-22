The Bank of England is expected to announce its seventh interest rate hike in less than a year on Thursday as it battles the highest level of inflation of any G7 economy.

Market opinion is divided over whether the central bank will repeat last month's hike of half a percentage point — the biggest increase in 27 years — or go for a three-quarter point rise.

