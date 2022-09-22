Bank of England hikes interest rates by half a point for second straight month

The Bank of England announced its seventh interest rate hike in less than a year on September 22, despite forecasting a recession, as it battles the highest level of inflation of any G7 economy.

 Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images/File

The Bank of England announced its seventh interest rate hike in less than a year on Thursday, despite forecasting a recession, as it battles the highest level of inflation of any G7 economy.

The central bank repeated last month's hike of half a percentage point, taking rates to 2.25% from 1.75%. It said it expected inflation to peak next month at 11%, lower than it previously expected because of government intervention to subsidize energy bills.

