Bank of America to offer zero-down payment mortgages in certain Black and Hispanic communities

Bank of America is offering zero down payment mortgages for first-time homebuyers in certain Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in a new program. People use ATMs outside a Bank of America branch in San Francisco in 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bank of America is offering zero down payment mortgages with no closing costs for first-time homebuyers in certain Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in a new program designed to chip away at inequality in the housing market.

The new loan, launched this week, requires no minimum credit score nor mortgage insurance, which lenders typically charge when borrowers put less than 20% down.

