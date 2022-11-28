A baby product company has recalled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles over lead poisoning risks.

Green Sprouts, a North Carolina-based company focused on "natural parenting," has recalled three products: a stainless steel sippy cup, a stainless steal sippy cup with a straw, and a stainless steel straw bottle. The base of the cups and bottles can break off, exposing a solder dot which contains lead, according to the recall notice.