'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut

The highly anticipated "Avatar: Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions.

 20th Century Studios

Although notching the second highest world-wide opening this year didn't quite match expectations, the film's ultimate success will depend on its long term appeal, a notable attribute of many of Cameron's movies. "Avatar: The Way of Water" has so far earned $435 million at the global box office.