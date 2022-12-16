James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.

The highly-anticipated sequel debuted in mainland China on Friday, the same day as its global release. Beijing had previously banned multiple Hollywood films in recent years amid rising US-China tension and tightening censorship of US-related content.

