Astronauts returning home from space station splash down off Florida coast

The NASA SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts (from left) Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti are seated inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

 SpaceX

Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The astronauts — NASA's Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with the European Space Agency or ESA — shared goodbye hugs with other astronauts on the space station and strapped into their spacecraft around 10 a.m. ET.