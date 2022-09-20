Federal regulators accused Morgan Stanley on Tuesday of "astonishing" failures that led to the mishandling of sensitive data on some 15 million customers.

Morgan Stanley was slapped with a $35 million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission for extensive failures to safeguard personal identifying information on its clients.

