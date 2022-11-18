On Thursday night, following another exodus of Twitter employees, the outage detection site Down Detector showed a spike in users reporting issues accessing the social media platform. A chart of the sharp increase in outage reports was shared by some users on Twitter, appearing to validate a growing fear that the site would struggle to stay online with fewer staff. But that wasn't exactly the case just yet.

In fact, Twitter did not appear to be facing an outage, but rather Down Detector was automatically registering hundreds of tweets from users wondering whether the site might go "down" or if the company would be "shutting down." The apparent confusion highlighted a very real anxiety about Twitter's imminent demise, just weeks after it was acquired by the world's richest man.